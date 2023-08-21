Report: Dolphins exploring potential trade for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

While the Indianapolis Colts granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, it seems at least one team is expected to explore a deal at the preliminary level.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Dolphins “are expected to at least explore a trade” for the 24-year-old running back. It may simply mean they are reaching out to discuss the cost and get information.

Per a league source, the Dolphins are expected to at least explore a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade. Not sure where this will lead, but it would make sense in that he's only 24, 1st team All Pro & NFL rush leader in '21 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 21, 2023

The Colts reportedly have set their asking price at a minimum of a first-round pick—or a package of similar value. This means teams inquiring about Taylor would have to give up high draft capital while signing him to a new contract that would pay him among the leaders at the position.

The Dolphins aren’t necessarily in a position to make this sort of deal. They do have first and second-round picks in 2024, but the contract may be an issue. According to Over The Cap, the Dolphins are projected to be over the salary cap by roughly $32 million next offseason.

Of course, the salary cap can be manipulated, and teams get through that issue every offseason. But the Dolphins may need to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a new contract while defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is currently conducting a hold-in due to his contract.

The Colts don’t seem to want to trade Taylor, but if a team is willing to give up that kind of draft capital, they will have to seriously listen.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire