Report: Dolphins expected to hire Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have held a thorough search for their next defensive coordinator after they mutually parted ways with Vic Fangio after just one season, and they may have found the man for the job.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their next defensive coordinator.

Weaver, 43, has worked for the Ravens for the past three seasons with titles including defensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach. Prior to his time with Baltimore, he spent five seasons with the Houston Texans, eventually becoming the team’s defensive coordinator in 2020.

If the reports are true, Miami appears to be getting a coach that has the experience but is still young enough to connect with some of the players and can relate to them as a former player himself.

