Report: Dolphins are expected to explore a trade for Jonathan Taylor

There is at least one team that has a potential interest in trading for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are expected to explore a deal for Taylor.

Indianapolis granted Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins reportedly had an interest in running back Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Jets. But Miami, who has several effective RBs, was not interested enough to outbid New York.

Jackson notes that he's not sure what the Dolphins would offer the Colts for Taylor. But Miami does like that Taylor is young and in his prime.

Presumably, Taylor would want a new contract from any team he's traded to. He's about to enter the last year of his rookie deal after the Colts selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Dealing with an ankle injury last season, Taylor rushed for 861 yards with four touchdowns in 11 games. Back in 2021, Taylor was a first-team All-Pro when he led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns along with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 total TDs.