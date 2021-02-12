The Dolphins opted to go for a pair of internal candidates to replace former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, and it looks like they won’t go far for another open coaching position.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports Miami is expected to promote either assistant defensive line coach Rob Leonard or outside linebackers coach Austin Clark to defensive line coach. The role is replacing Marion Hobby, who left to become Cincinnati’s DL coach in January.

Leonard has been with the Dolphins since head coach Brian Flores took over in 2019. He was Miami’s linebackers coach in2 019 before moving to assistant defensive line coach in 2020.

Clark was the defensive line coach at Illinois from 2018-2019 before moving to Miami to coach OLBs in 2020.

Report: Dolphins are expected to choose internal candidate for DL coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk