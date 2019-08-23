Report: Dolphins DT Robert Nkemdiche can't run basic warmup drill after Cardinals cut him for conditioning

Robert Nkemdiche apparently isn't in proper shape to run basic warmup drills. (Getty)

The Arizona Cardinals spent a first-round pick on Mississippi’s Robert Nkemdiche in the 2016 NFL draft.

Last month, rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury cut the defensive tackle after three seasons with the team, a year before his rookie contract expired. His offense? He wasn’t in shape.

He’s since signed with the Miami Dolphins, where he joined the team on the active/PUP list, which means he can practice, but is not on the team’s gameday roster.

Nkemdiche still struggling with fitness

Judging by a report from Thursday’s preseason pregame drills, he won’t be suiting up on gameday anytime soon.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Nkemdiche couldn’t complete a basic drill that requires players to run the width of the field and back again.

Robert Nkemdiche, who joined the Dolphins a couple of weeks ago and is on active/PUP, doesn't seem to be in any sort of football shape. Tried to run gassers pregame and could not complete run across field (53 1/3 yards) and all the way back. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 22, 2019

Nkemdiche was a force at Ole Miss in rush and pass defense. The Cardinals hoped he’d be the same in Arizona before eventually giving up on him after he played in just 27 games in three seasons before showing up to camp out of shape.

He totaled 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss during his time in Arizona.

Last chance?

The Dolphins took a chance on Nkemdiche with a $1.16 million contract with the reported endorsement of his former Ole Miss teammate Laremy Tunsil.

It sounds like Tunsil vouched for the wrong guy.

