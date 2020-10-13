Report: Dolphins DL Davon Godchaux suffers biceps injury

It has not been a good time to be a Miami Dolphins’ draft pick on an expiring contract in 2020. First, the Dolphins traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan to the Las Vegas Raiders at the start of the season. And now, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has suffered a biceps injury — one that threatens to potentially end his season. The news comes this morning courtesy of Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux suffered a biceps injury that could be season-ending, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Godchaux, a former fifth-round pick who has been a full-time starter in Miami the last few years, is getting a second opinion on the injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 13, 2020





Godchaux’s second opinion, according to Garafolo, indicates that a potential late season return is still a possibility for Godchaux — and that is the treatment plan he will pursue in his bid to play again this season.

As a player in the final year of his contract, Godchaux would have ideally attacked this season at 100% health and proved his value to the Dolphins in a more high-impact role. Instead, Godchaux will hope to provide any added snaps late this season to supplement the rotational role he’d taken within the organization through the first five games.

This is a tough loss. Godchaux is a good, sturdy player. He’s been a rock in the South Florida community and is everything the Dolphins want in their football players as a presence in the locker room. But this is also not an insurmountable loss for Miami. Godchaux has been effective but not necessarily a difference maker — he’s a reliable cog in the wheel but he’s not the engine itself. The Dolphins will likely look to disperse his reps equally between Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler while potentially adding another rotational player to the mix to absorb the remaining 10-15 snaps per game that need to be filled.

This development stinks for all involved. But hopefully Godchaux will return to action this season and can remind the Dolphins of what he’s worth. And hopefully for Miami, the team can make things work without him in the meantime thanks to their new-found depth up front.