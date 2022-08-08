Report: Dolphins have discussed trading Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

The Miami Dolphins spent this offseason improving their offense, which included acquiring a number of talented wide receivers.

Veterans Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. joined Jaylen Waddle, who broke the NFL’s rookie reception record last year, forming a formidable top three. Beyond them, Miami has a number of players likely vying for three spots on the depth chart.

With fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma and undrafted free agent Braylon Sanders impressing those attending training camp, there may be a few capable NFL receivers who may be out of jobs in South Florida. If that’s the case, the Dolphins would be smart to be taking calls on some of those guys.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Miami is doing exactly that. Breer reports that the Dolphins have had trade conversations centering around Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Both players have gotten limited opportunities in training camp, to this point, and Williams has already made it known that he’s unhappy with his playing time.

While depth is a great thing for this developing team, there just aren’t enough spots to roster all of these talented players. Miami may be better suited taking other teams’ draft picks or players at positions of need.

