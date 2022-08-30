Report: Dolphins cut LB Brennan Scarlett

The Miami Dolphins are continuing their roster cuts, as they must get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, per the NFL’s protocols.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have released linebacker Brennan Scarlett. Scarlett came to Miami last offseason as a free agent, recording 19 tackles in 13 games with a majority of his work coming on special teams.

The former Stanford Cardinal efforted a switch to an edge role this offseason, but an injury kept him out of practice and the last two preseason matchups.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

List

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire