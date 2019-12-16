Report: Dolphins coach Brian Flores fined $25K for on-field outburst at official
Last Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets after officials overturned a non-call on the field for a critical pass-interference penalty.
Instead of facing fourth-and-18 in the game’s final moments, the Jets were awarded a first down in Dolphins territory. Three plays later, Sam Ficken kicked a game-winning field goal, and an irate Brian Flores gave officials an earful.
Hefty fine for Flores
On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported the NFL fined Flores $25,000 for his protest that included getting in the face of referee Craig Wrolstad.
Brian Flores was HOT after the Dolphins lost
“Hey that’s a horseshit call!” pic.twitter.com/YW1UBJfhxa
Flores was right to be hot. The call likely cost the Dolphins a win and was wildly inconsistent with the standard the NFL had used most of the season for overturning on-field pass-interference decisions.
Flores’ salary with the Dolphins hasn’t been reported. But he has a fully guaranteed five-year deal in Miami.
Here’s guessing he feels like he got his money’s worth.
