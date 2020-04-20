Report: Dolphins have checked out top kicker prospects

The Dolphins drafted Jason Sanders in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Two years later, the Dolphins could draft another kicker as competition for Sanders.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have done their homework on the top kicker prospects. The team has had “multiple interviews” with kickers in recent weeks, including a FaceTime session with Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship.

Blankenship made 27 of 33 field goals at Georgia last season. He and made 6 of 9 field goals of 50 yards or more in his career.

According to Jackson, Miami also done its due diligence on Utah State’s Dominic Eberle, who went 21 for 24 on field goals last season.

Sanders made 18 of 20 field goals as a rookie but went only 23-of-30 last season.

