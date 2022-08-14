Breaking News:

Drew Rasmussen is perfect through 7 innings vs. Orioles

Report: Dolphins CB Trill Williams suffered torn ACL vs. Buccaneers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trill Williams
    Trill Williams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike McDaniel
    American football player and coach
  • Keion Crossen
    Keion Crossen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While there were many positive things that occurred on the field at Raymond James Stadium for the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Mike McDaniel’s team also suffered a big loss.

According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams suffered a torn ACL during the matchup, ending his season.

Williams had to be carted to the locker room after making a huge stop on a screen pass that went for a loss.

During training camp, the second-year cornerback had been fighting for the third outside spot on the depth chart with Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene. Williams had put together a solid couple of weeks, putting him neck-and-neck with Crossen.

Now, Miami’s already thin cornerback depth gets thinner.

List

Skylar Thompson's teammates and coach react to his first NFL action

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

Recommended Stories