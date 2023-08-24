Report: Dolphins called Raiders about potential RB Josh Jacobs trade

The Raiders have remained adamant that they are not trading All-Pro RB Josh Jacobs as they want him back for the 2023 season. But that certainly hasn’t prevented teams for calling about the disgruntled back.

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Miami Dolphins called the Raiders about a potential trade for Jacobs. But it was quickly denied by the front office of Las Vegas as they have no interest in trading the leading rusher from the 2022 season.

Dolphins made an exploratory call on 2022 rushing champ Josh Jacobs but talks didn’t go far, per source. Raiders told teams they don’t plan to trade Jacobs. Miami has some interest in elite RB trade market — Jonathan Taylor, Jacobs — but only up to a certain price, I’m told. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 24, 2023

As Wolfe mentioned in the tweet, the Dolphins have been active in the running back market this offseason as they were interested in Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Jets. And now, it appears they might be interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor, who has permission to seek a trade from the Colts.

As for Jacobs, the Raiders are still hopeful that he will return to the team before Week 1. They’ve remained optimistic all offseason that he won’t miss games and that is certainly still the plan. But with just over two weeks until the season begins, the clock is ticking on a potential Week 1 return for Jacobs.

