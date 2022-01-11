Report: Dolphins, Bears seek to interview Brian Daboll

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had several interviews for head coaching jobs in the last hiring cycle. He interviewed with the Chargers and Jets a year ago.

Daboll will get other opportunities this offseason.

The Dolphins and Bears have requested permission from the Bills to interview Daboll, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Daboll, the team’s offensive coordinator since 2018, won assistant coach of the year in 2020 for his work with Josh Allen and the team’s offense. He previously served as offensive coordinator of the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and at the University of Alabama.

The Bears also have Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on their list.

Daboll is the first known candidate for the Dolphins’ vacancy.

