Report: Dolphins aren’t tendering Isaiah Ford

Charean Williams
The Dolphins aren’t tendering receiver Isaiah Ford as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That would not preclude the Dolphins from signing Ford to a new deal.

The Dolphins made Ford a seventh-round choice out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He has 51 catches for 520 yards.

In 2020, Ford played 10 games with one start. He made 28 receptions for 276 yards.

He saw action on 374 offensive snaps last season.

