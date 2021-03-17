Report: Dolphins agree to terms with QB Jacoby Brissett

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Patriots and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett on a one-year deal. Brissett has started 32 career games in the NFL and has logged a 12-20 record as a starter with 31 touchdown passes to just 13 interceptions. His best season came in 2019 as the full-time starter with the Colts, when he passed for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns

