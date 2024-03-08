Report: Dolphins agree to terms with Elijah Campbell on one-year deal

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive back Elijah Campbell, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Campbell, 28, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

He has spent the past three seasons in Miami after stints with the Browns and Jets.

Campbell has become a core special teams player the past two seasons, playing 290 special teams snaps in 2022 and 301 last season. He saw action on 80 defensive snaps in 2022 and 122 last season.

In 2023, Campbell made 15 tackles and recovered a fumble.