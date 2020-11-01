Report: Dolphins’ 2021 draft stockpile a variable in QB swap
If Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is what everyone thinks he is, this will be a non-issue for the Dolphins moving forward. But on the doorstep of Tagovailoa’s first start with the Dolphins, this afternoon against the Rams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has released a report indicated what one variable at play seemed to be in making this decision. When the decision was made, head coach Brian Flores declared that the move as in the best interests of the team.