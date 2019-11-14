Report: Dodgers are interested in Anthony Rendon in free agency

Surprise, surprise. The Dodgers are interested in bidding for one of the Nationals top free agents once again.

This time, they are reportedly in on pursuing Anthony Rendon this offseason, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

If you're thinking 'why would the Dodgers pursue another third baseman when they already have All-Star Justin Turner?' Heyman also reports that Turner has offered to change his position if necessary to bring in Rendon.

ESPN's Buster Olney joined the Nationals Talk podcast earlier in September and thought that L.A. would make perfect sense for Rendon.

"They are, to me, a team to watch cause Rendon is exactly the type of player that Andrew Freeman, their head of baseball ops there, values in on-base percentage and being a well-rounded hitter and being such a serious professional," Olney said. "Keep in mind, Justin Turner's got only one year left on his deal so Rendon could be the next third baseman."

A lot about Rendon's destination and needs are unknown during this offseason. The third baseman is relatively brief with the media and a down-to-Earth type of player that does not strive for pomp and circumstance surrounding him.

Earlier this season, the Nationals reportedly offered Rendon a seven-year, $210-$215 million deal. Roughly that is a $30 million average annual value, around the value Manny Machado got with the Padres a year ago. Machado's contract is second for third basemen, only behind's Nolan Arenado's eight-year, $260 million.

Last offseason the Dodgers were heavily invested in trying to lure Bryce Harper to L.A with a short-term deal. Clearly, they were unsuccessful.

