Report: Dodgers front-runners to land Machado in trade

The trade market is starting to heat up and Baltimore Orioles superstar shortstop Manny Machado is likely the biggest prize out there.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the front-runner to land Machado, according to a Wednesday report USA Today citing league executives and scouts. The trade deadline is July 31.

The Dodgers are 2.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West after recovering from a 16-26 start to the season.

Adding Machado's bat -- he's hitting .301 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs this season -- would give the Dodgers' offense a boost as the defending National League champs look to make a push to return to the playoffs. The Diamondbacks are also said to be in the hunt for Machado.

The Dodgers lost All-Star shortstop Corey Seager in early May for the rest of the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Machado, who turns 26 on July 6, will be a free agent after the season, with the New York Yankees considered the favorite to sign him.

He's previously said he'd prefer to spend the entire season in Baltimore, rather than be traded.

"I would like to stay here the whole year," Machado said after he was linked to the Dodgers when Seager's injury outlook became public in May. "This is a team we've been together the last seven years and playing together. I want to win with this team. Come July, come August, come tomorrow, I can't control that destiny. I just got to go out there and do whatever I can today. ... Obviously, it's out of my control."

Machado was drafted third overall by the Orioles in 2010. He's hit .281 with 157 home runs in 841 career games with Baltimore. He moved exclusively to shortstop this season after playing primarily at third base since his major league debut.

