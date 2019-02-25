Report: Dodgers “back in the mix” for Bryce Harper

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers are “back in he mix” for free agent Bryce Harper. Sanchez was told this by a source who said that Dodgers officials, including manager Dave Roberts, were seen in Harper’s hometown of Las Vegas yesterday. It’s a short hop there from Camelback Ranch, after all.

This comes two days after Phillies owner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas to meet with Harper, representing what was thought to be the only team seriously pursuing him with a long term deal. The Giants are reportedly interested but on a short term pact. There are rumors that the Padres may still be in on Harper as well, despite the fact that they have already signed Manny Machado, but people don’t seem to really by buying their interest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buster Olney of ESPN added a few moments ago that, if the Dodgers are in on Harper, they may, like the Giants, be interested in a short term pact which he says is “in keeping with their operating philosophy.” At the moment the Dodgers don’t have anyone under a contract for longer than five years. Their last free agent signing, of A.J. Pollock, came on a four-year pact. A Clayton Kershaw extension was for three years. Kenley Jansen is under contract for three more seasons. Justin Turner is signed through 2020.

Whether Dave Roberts’ visit to Los Angeles represents serious interest on the part of Los Angeles or, rather, it’s just an extraordinarily late exercise in kicking the tires will likely be revealed soon.