Report: DL Damon Harrison to visit Packers on Wednesday

Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me he's now visiting with the #Seahawks on Tuesday. "Then I have a visit with Green Bay on Wednesday," Harrison told me. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2020





The Green Bay Packers might have a chance to add some veteran help for the defensive line going into the bye week.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, free agent defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison is set to visit the Packers on Wednesday.

Harrison, 31, played the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He is currently visiting with the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s possible Harrison could sign with the Seahawks before visiting the Packers, but it’s equally possible the veteran defender wants to visit both teams before making a decision on a new team for 2020.

The Packers could use the help up front on defense, although Kenny Clark – who has missed the last three games – will likely return following the bye. Harrison could give the Packers a more reliable run-stuffing option to team with Clark.

Harrison, now 31, previously played for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in New York with the Jets.