Report: DL coach Kris Kocurek to stay with 49ers

The 49ers won’t need to find a replacement for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, an NBC affiliate in the Texas city, reported Kocurek will stay with the 49ers after being pursued by the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

There’s an outside chance Kocurek could land the defensive coordinator job for San Francisco, though it appears that gig will land with one of Steve Wilks or Chris Harris.

Kocurek has had a ton of success as the 49ers’ defensive line coach since joining the club in 2019. Over that stretch San Francisco’s defensive front has been one of the NFL’s best. Kocurek has overseen the development of stars like Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, and role players like Arden Key and Jordan Willis.

Not needing to replace Kocurek should make the 49ers’ offseason of restocking their coaching staff significantly easier.

