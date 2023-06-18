Report: DiVincenzo expected to be too pricy for Dubs to retain

Donte DiVincenzo was a key Warriors addition for the 2022-23 NBA season, but there's no guarantee he'll be back with Golden State for a second campaign.

The Warriors and rival NBA executives believe DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Sunday, and their expectation is Golden State's vital bench piece will be too expensive for the team to re-sign in free agency.

After signing a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors last summer, DiVincenzo went on to average 9.4 points at 43.5-percent clip with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his first season in the Bay. But beyond those numbers, he was an perfect fit with the Warriors' culture, and his heart both on and off the court made him an instant favorite among Dub Nation.

DiVincenzo outplayed his contract, stepping up in a huge way during Andrew Wiggins' prolonged absence and helping the Warriors reach the 2023 NBA playoffs despite the turbulence of their title-defense season. The Warriors would be able to re-sign DiVincenzo for up to four years, $23.2 million if he opts out, per Scotto -- a $5.4 million starting salary.

An unnamed NBA executive told Scotto that DiVincenzo is worth the non-taxpayer mid-level exception salary of $12.2 million.

Other players around the league certainly hope their team is willing to pay DiVincenzo, with Knicks small forward/shooting guard Josh Hart recently making it known he isn't shy about trying to recruit his former Villanova teammate to New York.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have plenty of other things to consider under new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., including an additional player option for Draymond Green, a looming Klay Thompson contract extension decision, and, as ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday, a potential trade of a young prospect, such as Jonathan Kuminga, to acquire a high pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

No matter how things shake out, it should be an exciting offseason for the Warriors and Dub Nation. But it appear as if losing DiVincenzo could be one of the first dominoes to fall.

