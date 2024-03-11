Report: Will Dissly agrees to three-year deal with Chargers

The Chargers have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Will Dissly on a three-year, $14 million deal with $10 million fully guaranteed, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Dissly, 27, entered the NFL in 2018 as a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks. He has spent his entire career in Seattle.

In 16 games in 2023, Dissly made 17 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. He saw action on 380 offensive snaps and 178 on special teams.

In his six-year career, he has 127 receptions for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns.