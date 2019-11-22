New report disputes the Patriots have interest in Antonio Brown

A report earlier Thursday said the Patriots have “kicked the tires” on Antonio Brown. A new report from NBC Sports Boston disputes that’s the case.

Tom Curran cited two sources who scoffed at the team’s reported interest in the free agent receiver, with one asking, “What’s changed?”

Two things have changed since the Patriots released him: Brown apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft earlier this week, and Brown’s camp expects the league to clear him to return this season after his hearing with the NFL last week in South Florida.

But Curran reports the Patriots have moved on from Brown, “unwilling to go down the same road again.”

It disputes the earlier report from former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria of WEEI who said the team has had internal discussions about a reunion with Brown.

Brown played only one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Kraft reportedly made the decision to cut Brown on Sept. 20.