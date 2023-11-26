Report: Diontae Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick got into heated argument after Sunday's loss at Cleveland

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson had an in-game kerfuffle last Sunday with an unnamed member of the coaching staff. He also had a post-game brouhaha with a named teammate.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Johnson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick "got into a heated argument" after the 13-10 loss. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt broke things up, and encouraged the team to stick together.

Order reportedly was restored in the locker room. Disorder descended onto the team two days later, when offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired.

The first test of the post-Canada offense happens tomorrow, when the 6-4 Steelers face the 5-5 Bengals in Cincinnati. Now that the Steelers have moved on from Canada, fan and media scrutiny could pivot elsewhere — starting potentially with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who in all fairness has not been spectacular to date.