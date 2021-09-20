Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a knee injury on the last play of the Steelers’ Week Two loss to the Ravens.

But according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Johnson’s injury is not considered serious. Johnson’s status for Sundays’ Week Three matchup with the Bengals is to be determined, but the injury will not keep him out long-term.

Johnson led the Steelers with nine catches for 105 yards on Sunday. He caught five passes for 36 yards with a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s season-opening victory over the Bills.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Johnson has 161 career receptions fro 1,744 yards with 13 TDs.

Report: Diontae Johnson did not suffer a serious knee injury on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk