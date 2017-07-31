Report: Diamondbacks acquire David Hernandez from the Angels

Update (3:50 PM ET): The Angels will receive pitcher Luis Madero from the D-Backs, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Madero, 20, was signed by the D-Backs as an international free agent on October 1, 2013. This season, between rookie ball in Missoula and Low-A Hillsboro, the right-hander put up a 5.69 ERA with a 45/11 K/BB ratio in 49 innings across nine starts.

*

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have acquired reliever David Hernandez from the Angels. The Angels’ return is not yet known.

Hernandez, 32, has pitched well out of the bullpen for the Halos, compiling a 2.23 ERA with a 37/8 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been well-traveled this season. He signed with the Giants on a minor league deal in February, was released in March and signed with the Braves, then was traded by the Braves to the Angels in April. This is Hernandez’s second stint with the Diamondbacks as he pitched for them from 2011-15.

The Wild Card-hopeful D-Backs hope Hernandez can help reinforce the bullpen behind struggling closer Fernando Rodney, who owns a 5.08 ERA.

