Report: Dexter Lawrence won’t report for start of offseason program as he seeks long-term deal

Running back Saquon Barkley won’t be the only player missing from the start of the Giants’ offseason program next week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also will not attend the voluntary work at the team facility, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

General Manager Joe Schoen said last month the team had begun contract talks with Lawrence’s representatives. A long-term deal would lower Lawrence’s cap number of $12.4 million on the fifth-year option for this season.

Lawrence, 25, was the 17th overall choice in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

He has played 64 of a possible 66 games in his career and has totaled 213 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his four-year career.

Barkley has not signed the franchise tag, and a report Wednesday indicates that he won’t sign it ahead of the start of offseason work.

