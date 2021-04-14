Report: DeVonta Smith’s finger checked out OK in Indianapolis

NFL Draft prospects were in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner reportedly got good news.

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith dislocated and tore ligaments in his finger during the team’s win over Ohio State in the national title game. The injury kept him from participating in football work at the Senior Bowl, but he was able to participate in one of the school’s two Pro Day workouts.

That suggested things were well with the injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the medical exams showed he’s healing fine with no concern for issues down the line.

Rapoport adds that Smith’s teammate Najee Harris had his ankle checked out in Indy and that the running back also received a clean bill of health from doctors.

Report: DeVonta Smith’s finger checked out OK in Indianapolis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

