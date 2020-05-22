Report: Devonta Freeman prepared to skip season in absence of better offer

Devonta Freeman turned down the same deal that Carlos Hyde took from the Seahawks. Hyde agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Freeman’s options appear even more limited now, and it seems unlikely he will find a better deal from any other team.

So where does that leave the veteran running back?

Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that Freeman is willing to sit out the season.

“Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to . . . skip the season if his number isn’t met,” Silver writes. “Freeman has invested his money well and saved much of the income he’s earned thus far. Financially, he does not have to play. His current mentality is that he won’t play if he doesn’t get an offer that reflects what he believes his value is.”

That probably wouldn’t be a wise move for Freeman unless he is OK with his career potentially being over after six seasons. He is 28. He has not played a full, 16-game season in 2016 when he had his last 1,000-yard rushing season and made his last Pro Bowl.

