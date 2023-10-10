Report: De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks, could go on IR

NFL defenses have had a hard time slowing Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane down in recent weeks, but it looks like Miami's upcoming opponents won't have to come up with a plan for dealing with him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Achane is set to miss multiple weeks because of a knee injury. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that Achane was being evaluated by doctors, but there was no sign of an injury while he was running for 151 yards and a touchdown against the Giants on Sunday.

Schefter adds that Achane will get another opinion on the injury Tuesday and that will determine whether or not he goes on injured reserve.

Raheem Mostert will be in line for more work with Achane out of action. The Dolphins could also activate Jeff Wilson from injured reserve this week in order to add more depth to the backfield.