Report: Devin White avoids serious knee injury

The Buccaneers are breathing a sigh of relief. The initial diagnosis is their first-round draft pick avoided a serious injury in the first quarter.

Linebacker Devin White does not appear to have any structural damage in his knee, with the Bucs believing it’s a sprain, pewterreport.com reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

White will undergo an MRI tomorrow to be sure.

White had two tackles before leaving.

Kevin Minter is in at inside linebacker in White’s place.

Joey Slye has kicked his fourth field goal to give the Panthers a 12-10 lead midway through the third quarter.