Report: Devin McCourty won’t retire, undergoes surgery to return in 2022

Devin McCourty, 34, appears to have plans of sticking around in the NFL for at least another season, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Daniels also reported that McCourty had a minor procedure on his right hand.

Whether that’s with the New England Patriots or another team is unknown. Given the fact he’s played his entire career in Foxborough, it’s likely the team does what they can to retain him in free agency.

McCourty only missed five games over his 12-year career and he played in all 17 matchups for the Patriots last season. He’s totaled 31 interceptions and 102 pass deflections and he’s been the leader of the secondary throughout the course of his career.

McCourty further throws hints at the fact he isn’t retiring from the NFL in this hilarious car commercial. It’s also promising that he pretends to give Bill Belichick a call at the end of the commercial.

McCourty is one of many key free agents that the Patriots will hope to retain.

List