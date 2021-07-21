Report: Devin Bush is expected to be fully cleared for camp

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush said last month he was confident he would be “100 percent” for the start of training camp. It appears his timetable was accurate.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Bush is “expected to be cleared to fully practice right away.”

Bush appeared in five games for Pittsburgh before his season came to an abrupt end in a win over the Browns in October. Bush returned to limited individual work in organized team activities.

Bush had 109 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries during his rookie season in 2019.

