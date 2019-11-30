Report: Devils have 'started to listen' to teams calling about Taylor Hall

Ray Shero has started listening to teams interested in trading for Taylor Hall. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

And the rumour mill begins to churn.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, New Jersey Devils GM Ray Shero has started to listen to teams that are interested in trading for Taylor Hall.

Hearing that the Devils have started to listen from teams on Taylor Hall. Doesn't mean they will for sure trade him but given their place in the standings and the magnitude of a potential deal, GM Ray Shero is now in listening mode... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 30, 2019

LeBrun added that he expects any deal for Hall to be conditional in nature, if such a thing were to play out down the road. He added that this sort of deal doesn’t necessarily need to wait until the February 24th deadline.

If and when he's dealt, I would expect the deal to have a conditional nature to it so that if he re-signs with his new club there will be additional asset(s)... Either way, this isn't necessarily a deal _ if it happens _ that must wait until the Feb. 24 deadline.... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 30, 2019

The Devils currently sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan division, with nine wins in 24 games. Hall has been similarly underwhelming, recording just four goals and 14 assists so dar this season. In the 2017-2018 season, Hall won the Hart Trophy with New Jersey after recording 93 points in 76 games.

Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season after the 7-year, $42-million deal that signed with the Oilers back in 2013-14 expires.

