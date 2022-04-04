Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry requested a trade last summer, but the team never dealt him and he played the entire season in New England.

Harry remains on the roster at the moment, but it appears that another trade will be spelling the end of the line for the 2019 first-round pick.

The Patriots agreed to a trade with the Dolphins for DeVante Parker over the weekend in a move that changes the look of the top of their depth chart. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that it also likely signals the end of Harry’s time with the team.

Harry had 12 catches in 12 games last season and was a healthy scratch in Week 17 as the Patriots were making a push for the playoffs. That wasn’t a great sign for his future with the team and adding Parker to Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and Jakobi Meyers leaves Harry without a spot in the offense.

Report: DeVante Parker trade likely to end N’Keal Harry’s time in New England originally appeared on Pro Football Talk