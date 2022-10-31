Report: DeVante Parker suffered knee sprain in Patriots-Jets

Here's the latest on DeVante Parker's knee injury, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

DeVante Parker played exactly one snap Sunday in New York before exiting with a knee injury. So, will we see the New England Patriots wide receiver next weekend against the Indianapolis Colts?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Parker Monday morning, reporting that Parker suffered a knee sprain and is expected to miss one game at most.

Based on Rapoport's report, it's possible Parker could miss New England's Week 9 matchup with the Colts. The Patriots have a bye in Week 10, however, and it sounds like Parker's injury won't keep him out for more than two weeks, so he should be back in action for the team's Week 11 rematch with the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots got by without Parker on Sunday thanks to strong performances from running back Rhamondre Stevenson (seven catches for 72 yards) and Jakobi Meyers (nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown) in the passing game. While Parker is a valuable deep threat, the team has other options at the position, including Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton.

Parker, Bourne, Agholor and even Meyers have all drawn interest on the trade market ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per our Phil Perry, so it will be interesting to see whether Parker's injury changes New England's strategy on the trade front.