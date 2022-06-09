Report: Devante Bond to miss season after knee injury at Cowboys OTAs

Linebacker Devante Bond‘s bid to have a role on the Cowboys defense this season has reportedly come to an end.

Bond injured his knee at a recent Cowboys OTA practice and Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that it will require a surgical repair. Per the report, the recovery from that surgery will keep Bond out for the entire 2022 season.

Bond spent time on the Cowboys practice squad last season and last appeared in a regular season game with the Bears in 2020. He was a Bucs sixth-round pick in 2016 who played in 29 games for Tampa before making his way to Chicago in 2019. He has been credited with 39 career tackles.

With Bond out of the picture, the Cowboys will have players like Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford, 2022 fifth-round pick Damone Clark, and 2022 sixth-round pick Devin Harper competing for roles behind or alongside Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.

