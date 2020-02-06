Report: Detroit trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland

Update: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Detroit is waiving guard Tim Frazier, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

How much is Andre Drummond worth in today’s NBA? He is the best rebounding big man in the league, and a two-time All-Star who can score around the bucket (17.8 points per game this season). However, he’s not a very good rim protector, seems to have lost half-a-step, has a limited offensive game, does not stretch the floor, and what he does do well on offense the league is moving away from. Plus, he’s making $27.1 million this season and is expected to opt into $28.8 million next season.

Detroit wanted to trade him, believing the cap space they would get — even in a down free-agent summer — would have more value than Drummond on the court.

Cleveland had cap space next summer but thinks Drummond is more valuable — so they are trading for him. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020





Two sources confirm Drummond is headed to Cleveland.@wojespn first Brandon Knight, Henson are expirings and second-round pick. Not a good return, but as I've said repeatedly, Drummond was never going to get multiple desired assets. Why they held on to him this long. https://t.co/MOL3WK1EhL — Vince_Ells56 (@Vincent_Ellis56) February 6, 2020





That’s right, the return is John Henson, Brandon Knight, and a second-round pick. That’s it.

It’s a minuscule return for an All-Star center, but that also speaks to exactly where the market is on Drummond — teams looked at his game, looked at that $28.8 million next season, and said no thanks. That includes the Pistons, who valued cap space more, plus Detroit gets below the tax line with this move.

Detroit now projects to have $35M in room this summer. Cleveland projects to be right at the cap if Drummond opts-in or he signs a contract that starts in the $29-30M range. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2020





Cleveland’s starting frontcourt of Drummond and Kevin Love makes $56 million this year and $60 million next season.