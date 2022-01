Report: Detroit Pistons trade for Nuggets F Bol Bol voided after failed physical

The Detroit Pistons' trade for Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has been voided after the organization found an issue with Bol's physical, according to a report from the Denver Post.

If completed, the trade would've sent Rodney McGruder and Brooklyn's 2022 second-round pick to Denver. Bol has appeared in 14 games with the Nuggets this season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.

A five-star recruit in 2018, Bol played nine games at Oregon before missing the rest of his freshman season with a stress fracture in his left foot. He was drafted 44th overall in 2019.

The last time the Pistons voided a trade was in 2016, when a three-team trade that would've brought then-Houston Rockets center Donatas Motiejunas to Detroit was rescinded after he failed a physical with Pistons team doctors.

