Detroit Pistons fire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams after 1 season

Monty Williams has been fired as head coach of the Detroit Pistons after his first season there following a successful run with the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons announced Wednesday.

“Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a news release. “Coaching has many dynamic challenges that emerge during a season and Monty always handled those with grace. However, after reviewing our performance carefully and assessing our current position as an organization, we will chart a new course moving forward.”

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Wednesday morning.

“I have great respect for Monty as a coach and as a person and I am certain he will be successful in his future endeavors,” Gores added in the news release. “I sincerely wish him and his family the very best.”

Williams agreed to a record six-year, $78.5-million deal with the Pistons after being fired by the Suns, but struggled from the beginning. Detroit finished with the league's worst record at 14-68, losing a record 28 straight games.

The Pistons still owe Williams $65-plus million, Wojnarowski reported. Williams had considered taking a year off after he and the Suns parted ways, but was convinced to take the job in Detroit.

A year later, the Pistons fired him.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to bring a championship-caliber team to Detroit,” Gores. said in the news release. “We will be diligent and swift in our search for a new head coach to lead our exciting young core of players and will continue our vision towards building a best-in-class front office that will help us achieve sustainable success.”

Williams coached the Suns to a 194-115 record in four seasons. The Suns reached the 2021 finals in his second season and won a franchise-record 64 games in his third.

Williams won NBA Coach of the Year in the 2021-22 season, but the Suns fell to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals in lopsided fashion. Phoenix reached the playoffs for a third straight year under Williams the following season, but were once again eliminated in the second round by eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

This is after Mat Ishbia became team owner in 2023 and pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Kevin Durant before the 2022-23 trade deadline.

The Suns then hired Frank Vogel, but fired him after one season after Minnesota swept them in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. They've since hired Mike Budenholzer, who coached the Bucks to the finals win over the Suns.

There are now three coaching vacancies in the NBA — Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Pistons, who have a new president of basketball operations in Trajan Langdon.

This was Williams' third head coaching stint in the NBA as he posted a 173-221 record in five seasons in New Orleans.

