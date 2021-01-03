Report: Detroit Lions planning to pursue Seahawks GM John Schneider

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Detroit Lions are planning a “blockbuster” move by pursuing Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

“One of the league’s most respected personnel people and managers, Schneider has teamed with head coach Pete Carroll to lead Seattle to two Super Bowls with one win and make the organization a perennial playoff participant,” Rapoport said. “The Seahawks are 111-63-1 in the Carroll-Schneider era and 11-4 this season, winning the NFC West a fifth time.”

Schnieder still has another year remaining on his contract in Seattle, but via the NFL’s tampering policy, it allows individuals to take interviews/positions with other teams if they are getting a promotion — and that is the opening the Lions are looking to utilize in their pursuit.

In Seattle, Schneider does not have full control of the organization — several final decisions lay with coach Pete Carroll.

If the Lions were to offer Schneider full control over all personnel decisions, that is considered a promotion, and it would allow Schneider to have discussions with Detroit about potentially taking their open general manager position.

Schneider has a ton of NFL front office experience with multiple organizations giving him a wealth of experience that he used to build the Seahawks into a dynasty.

He began his NFL career as a scout in Green Bay in 1993, became Kansas City’s Director of Pro Personnel in 1997, made a lateral move to Seattle in 2000, then took on a vice president of player personnel with Washington in 2001.

He went back to Green Bay in 2002 as a personnel assistant to the general manager under Mike Sherman and Ted Thompson, was then elevated to Director of football operations in 2008, and then took the general manager/executive vice president role with Seattle in 2010.

The Seahawks had hired Pete Carroll away from USC one week earlier, also giving him an executive vice president of football operations role, which explains why Schneider doesn’t have full control.

In Schneider’s first season, he selected left tackle Russell Okung in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, safety Earl Thomas in the second, wide receiver Golden Tate in the third, and safety Cam Chancellor in the fifth.

He also executed a trade with the Buffalo for running back Marshawn Lynch, sending the Bills two draft picks — a fourth in 2011 and a fifth in 2012.

Landing Schneider would be a bold move by the Lions organization and one that would fit the changing culture narrative that has been expressed since principal owner Shelia Ford Hamp took over.