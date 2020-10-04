Report: Detroit Lions' opponent tests positive for COVID-19, threatening game vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions’ Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ford Field appeared threatened after a report saying a Saints player tested positive for COVID-19 late Saturday night.

Pro Football Talk reported Saturday night that Saints fullback Michael Burton tested positive; the team received the positive test after arriving in Detroit, prompting a round of additional tests for players seated near Burton on the team’s plane.

Per source, the Saints, who are in Detroit, have a player who has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing currently is occurring of those who were in contact with the player, who was on the flight from New Orleans. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2020

The NFL has already postponed two games this weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier in the week, the game between the Titans and Steelers was shifted to Week 7 after more than a dozen members of the Titans organization, including multiple players, tested positive for the virus. On Satruday, a positive test for quarterback Cam Newton forced the movement of Sunday’s marquee game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to Monday or Tuesday, according to the NFL.

