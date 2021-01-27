Report: Detroit Lions hire away Bears linebackers coach

Report: Bears coach leaving for division rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Nagy will have to replace yet another coach on his staff heading into 2021. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone will leave to join Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit in the same capacity.

Another quality add for Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit, as he’s bringing Mark DeLeone as his LB coach, hiring him away from the same job with the Bears. DeLeone is a strong hire after helping Roquan Smith to his best season yet this past year in Chicago. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 27, 2021

As Yates mentioned, Roquan Smith has flourished under DeLeone, who had been the Bears’ inside linebackers coach since 2019. Smith has led the team in tackles each season under DeLeone’s tutelage.

In addition to DeLeone, the Bears have lost several coaches from Nagy’s 2020 staff. Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano retired at the end of the season. Passing game coordinator Dave Ragone, running backs coach Charles London and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino all joined the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers also left to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

