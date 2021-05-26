Report: Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath suffers torn ACL in practice

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions have lost defensive tackle Joel Heath to a torn ACL.

NFL Network reported that Heath suffered the injury in a bag drill during the individual portion of practice.

Heath, who played at Michigan State, signed a futures deal with the Lions in February. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spent time in 2016-19 with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

Joel Heath, DE, Texans. 2016 stats: Eight tackles and two sacks in 12 games.

The Lions finished last n the NFL in total and scoring defense last season, but have some depth on their defensive front after trading for Michael Brockers and drafting Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill in the second and third rounds.

Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers are moving from defensive end to outside linebacker in new coordinator Aaron Glenn's 3-4 defense, but the Lions also return John Penisini, Da'Shawn Hand and Nick Williams up front.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath suffers torn ACL in practice

