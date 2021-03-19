Report: Detroit Lions closing in on K Randy Bullock to replace Matt Prater

The Detroit Lions are moving quickly to replace their clutch kicker.

The Lions are finalizing a deal with ex-Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock to replace Matt Prater, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Prater signed a two-year deal Wednesday with the Arizona Cardinals, where he reunites with his former special teams coach with the Denver Broncos, Jeff Rodgers.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock on Dec. 6, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The NFL leader in made field goals from 50-plus yards in a career, Prater delivered a slew of big kicks for the Lions during his seven seasons in Detroit. He made game-winning 48-yard extra point and two game-winning field goals as time expired last season, though he had an uncharacteristically down year overall.

Bullock, 31, spent parts of the past five seasons with the Bengals and has played for four other teams in his nine-year career. He made 85% of his field goals with the Bengals, but was 50% from 50-plus yards.

Last year, he missed a potential game-tying 31-yard kick late in the fourth quarter of an early-season loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions signed Matthew Wright to a futures deal earlier this offseason and are expected to have a kicking competition in training camp.

Wright was 4 for 4 on field goals and made all seven of his extra points in a brief cameo with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Like Bullock, he's known more for his accuracy than his strong leg.

