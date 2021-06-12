Breaking News:

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on the field during Euro 2020 match vs. Finland

Report: Details of Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland’s deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minnesota wasn’t made of cap space when the team signed Bashaud Breeland. That’s why it was kind of an interesting choice.

The Vikings have three players — Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler and Mackensie Alexander — who could have slotted to cornerback spots, in addition to decent players who could rotate in.

Minnesota had other pressing needs to address this offseason, but the Vikings signed a cornerback. Now, the team has a secondary with depth.

Even better news for the Vikings: Breeland’s deal isn’t incredibly high in cap space. As reported by Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Breeland has a cap hit of $2,727,944. He has a $1.075 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus.

That means the Vikings won’t be strapped for cash after the decision to sign Breeland. The team has roughly $12 million left in cap 2021 space, according to Over the Cap. So hey, maybe they can still sign that edge rusher.

Recommended Stories