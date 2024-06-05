Report: Details from Real Madrid’s 2024/25 home kit

With the curtains closing on a successful season, Real Madrid’s focus can now fully be diverted to their upcoming endeavors, which include planning for the summer transfer window and preparing for the pre-season rituals.

The club’s official 2024-2025 home kit will be unveiled to the public very soon. Real Madrid are anticipated to showcase their new signings in these latest jerseys, marking an exciting new chapter for the recently crowned Champions League winners.

Details of the kit

Leaks from Footy Headlines allow fans to get an early glimpse of the jersey. The Adidas Real Madrid Club 2024/25 home football kit features the Three Stripes in an attractive black-and-white color combination.

This classic combination, with its simplicity and timeless appearance, brings back memories of the early 2000s kits.

Adidas have opted for a more conventional approach, for the first time since the 2018/2019 season, instead of playing with the accent color of Real Madrid’s home jersey.

This decision preserves a contemporary look while emphasizing the team’s return to its origins.

Furthermore, Adidas have integrated a symbolic touch to the jersey. Inspired by the traditional “chulapo” attire worn during Madrid’s annual San Isidro Fiesta, the shirt features a Houndstooth pattern.

This emblematic touch adds depth and cultural significance to the otherwise minimalist design.

In contrast to earlier iterations, the unique panels blend well with the jersey’s basic white hue, complementing its overall appearance.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the much-awaited Adidas Real Madrid 2024/25 home shirt will go on sale and fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on the newly reformed royal white jersey.