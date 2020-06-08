Report: Details of MLB's latest season proposal to players revealed

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

Major League Baseball has made another effort to reach an agreement with its players to have a 2020 season. 

The league and the MLBPA have yet to work out their differences on key issues that are blocking a season from happening, and one of the biggest sticking points is player salaries. Others include how many regular season games will be played.

The MLB reportedly sent a new proposal to the MLBPA on Monday morning, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Here's what it includes, per ESPN's Karl Ravech:

What is the early reaction to this proposal from the players? According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, it doesn't sound promising. 

Heyman also provided more details on the league's proposal, including a potential season start date under this plan.

The NBA and NHL already have announced return plans to continue their 2019-20 seasons. The NFL released its 2020 schedule in May and, as of now, plans to begin the regular season as normal in September. The MLB is the only one of the four major North American sports leagues that's yet to agree/announce a plan to play games in 2020. 

