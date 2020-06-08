Report: Details of MLB's latest season proposal to players revealed

Major League Baseball has made another effort to reach an agreement with its players to have a 2020 season.

The league and the MLBPA have yet to work out their differences on key issues that are blocking a season from happening, and one of the biggest sticking points is player salaries. Others include how many regular season games will be played.

The MLB reportedly sent a new proposal to the MLBPA on Monday morning, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Here's what it includes, per ESPN's Karl Ravech:

MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 8, 2020

According to sources this equates to roughly 200 million more in player salaries. The 50 game season is not a threat rather a negotiated right. Hopefully this spurs further dialogue, if not we will play a short season — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 8, 2020

What is the early reaction to this proposal from the players? According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, it doesn't sound promising.

Initial reax of players to MLB proposal: Not thrilled with it. Not at all. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

Players have been steadfast in insisting on prorated salaries. That doesn't seem to have changed. @karlravechespn was 1st with proposal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

Heyman also provided more details on the league's proposal, including a potential season start date under this plan.

In new MLB proposal season would begin about July 10. The delays cost the July 4 start. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

New MLB offer is for 25% paycut for players rather than 40%. Also not a sliding scale. Players preferred to avoid the sliding scale/progressive cut and MLB listened. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

Under this proposal each player earns ~19% more under this offer than if forced to play a shorter season at 100% of prorated salaries — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 8, 2020

The NBA and NHL already have announced return plans to continue their 2019-20 seasons. The NFL released its 2020 schedule in May and, as of now, plans to begin the regular season as normal in September. The MLB is the only one of the four major North American sports leagues that's yet to agree/announce a plan to play games in 2020.

